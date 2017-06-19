Futures up as tech, retail rebounds

U.S. stock index futures are heading higher with traders snapping up beaten down tech and retail stocks after Amazon's $13.7B deal to buy Whole Foods on Friday. Dow +0.4% ; S&P 500 +0.3% ; Nasdaq +0.7% .

The market is also awaiting comments by NY Fed President William Dudley, a close ally of Janet Yellen, and is keeping its eye on the beginning of formal Brexit negotiations.

Oil is up 0.2% at $45.08/bbl, gold is 0.3% lower at $1253/ounce and the 10-year Treasury yield is flat at 2.15%.

