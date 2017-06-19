JBS considers opening frozen-only stores in North America

JBS Foods (OTC:JBSAF, OTCQX:JBSAY) is considering opening retail stores in North America in a direct-to-consumer strategy, according to New York Post.

Sources say a plan to launch both frozen-only JBS meat stores and food trucks is being talked about and analyzed, while JBS execs concede that the new concept is in the development stage.

A broad roll-out of frozen stores offering beef, lamb, pork, seafood, vegetables and dessert could be another major challenge for the grocery store sector (WFM, VLGEA, IMKTA, WMK, SFM, KR, SVU, SFS, TGT, WMT) - still reeling from news of the Amazon-Whole Foods merger.

