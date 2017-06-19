EQT to buy Rice Energy in $6.7B cash and stock deal

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE) +30.9% premarket after EQT Corp. (NYSE:EQT) agrees to acquire the company for $6.7B in cash and stock, bringing together two of the top gas producers in the Marcellus and Utica shales.

The deal includes 0.37 shares of EQT common stock and $5.30 in cash per share of Rice common stock; EQT also will assume or refinance ~$1.5B of net debt and preferred equity.

EQT says Rice's acreage footprint is largely contiguous to its existing acreage, which would provide substantial synergies and make the deal significantly accretive in the first year.