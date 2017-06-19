GE plans $2B JV for jet leasing

General Electric (NYSE:GE) plans to resume growing its big aircraft-leasing business, ordering more planes and sealing a $2B JV that will allow it to do additional business with fast-growing airlines in Asia.

GE Capital Aviation Services is the world's largest jet lessor, but it has shrunk over the past two years by selling aircraft just as rivals significantly expanded their operations.

"We're in an industry where there’s more capital and planes than management teams [to handle them]," GECAS Chief Executive Alec Burger told WSJ.