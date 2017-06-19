Vanishing volatility goes global

That volatility is U.S. markets is near all-time lows isn't news, but there's little to be seen in Europe and Asia as well, writes Steven Russolillo in the WSJ.

Asia may be most interesting. Realized volatility - a measure of how much share prices move around - has dipped to 8.2%, about the lowest since at least 2000. At that level, it means the market has moved by about 0.5% per day on average over a given time frame.

Since Jan. 2016, the Asia index has dropped more than 3% just once. In previous bull markets, there were 3% daily declines on average every two-three months.

ETFs: VXX, UVXY, XIV, TVIX, SVXY, VIXY, ZIV, VXZ, VIXM, VMAX, VIIX, XVZ, CVOL, VMIN, XXV, TVIZ, IVOP, VIIZ