Clovis to settle class action lawsuit for $142M in cash and stock

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) has agreed to settle a class action lawsuit, Medina vs. Clovis Oncology, Inc., et. al., No. 1:15-cv-02546, that accused the company and certain executives of violating securities laws by making allegedly false and misleading statements regarding its progress and market potential of rociletinib, given a thumbs down by an FDA advisory committee last year.

Under the terms of the proposed settlement, the company will pay $25M in cash and $117M in stock. The cash component is expected to be covered by the company's insurance carriers.

Clovis will record a $142M charge this quarter and a receivable of $25M. Other litigation remains ongoing.

Shares are up 46% premarket on positive late-stage Rubraca data.

