VBI Vaccines advancing Sci-B-VAc in U.S., IND on tap in H2; shares ahead 6% premarket

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) is set to file its IND in the U.S. later this year ahead of a planned Phase 3 clinical trial assessing its third-generation hepatitis B vaccine, Sci-B-Vac.

The company says Sci-B-Vac is Phase 3-ready in the U.S., Europe and Canada. It adds that it may be more effective that currently licensed second-generation hep B vaccines because it contains two additional surface antigens. The product is already commercially available in Israel and 14 other countries.