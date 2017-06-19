FDA accepts Rigel's marketing application for Tavalisse for immune thrombocytopenia, action date April 17, 2018; shares ahead 8% premarket

Rigel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RIGL) is up 8% premarket on robust volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has accepted its New Drug Application (NDA) seeking approval of TAVALISSE (fostamatinib disodium) for the treatment of patients with chronic or persistent immune thrombocytopenia (ITP), an Orphan Drug designation.

The agency's action date (PDUFA) is April 17, 2018.

ITP is a condition where a person's immune system attacks and destroys blood platelets. TAVALISSE inhibits an enzyme called SYK kinase which plays a key role in the immune process that leads to platelet destruction.