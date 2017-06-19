Iran expects gas deal with Total within weeks, oil minister says

Iran expects to sign a long-delayed gas deal with Total (NYSE:TOT) within the next few weeks, Iran Oil Minister Zanganeh reportedly said over the weekend.

"The contract... will be signed before the end of the (current) government," Zanganeh said; the government of Pres. Rouhani was re-elected in May and is expected to form a new cabinet in August.

Separately, the state-run National Iranian Oil Company said it certified five more companies from Russia - including Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) and Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) - and Azerbaijan to bid for Iranian upstream energy projects.