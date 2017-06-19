Fed's Dudley sticks to company line

The U.S. expansion has a long way to go, says the FRBNY's Bill Dudley, and a gradual pace of tightening now assures no need to "slam on the brakes" further down the road.

As for any concern about the sharp flattening in the yield curve, Dudley pronounces himself unconcerned.

Treasurys at the long end showed a bit of movement around his comments, but are about unchanged, with the 10-year yield at 2.167%. Thirty-day Fed Funds futures continue to price in less than a 50% chance of a rate hike at the September FOMC meeting.

ETFs: PLW, GOVT, STPP, FLAT, EGF, TAPR, FTT, USFR, TFLO, FIBR