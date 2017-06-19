JMP Securities raises Twilio price target by $2 to $35 while reiterating a Market Perform rating.

Analyst Patrick Walravens notes that current levels are an excellent entry point based on channel checks and research.

Standouts include the strength and growth potential of the core business with leads per month at least doubling since the beginning of the year to 20K and new COO George Hu “doing some great things” with recruitments.

Walravens believes that Uber’s financial contributions in Twilio will return after an adjustment period. Uber’s revenue contribution had dropped from $13.9M in Q4 to $10.5M in Q1.