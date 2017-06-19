Kroger seen as takeover target

Bernstein thinks Kroger (NYSE:KR) will attract an offer as Amazon's purchase of Whole Foods sparks new M&A activity within the grocery sector.

Ahold Delhaize (OTCQX:ADRNY, OTCQX:AHODF) is identified by the investment firm as the most likely acquirer of Kroger. A combination of the two would create a $180B grocery behemoth and generate significant cost synergies.

Shares of Kroger are up 2.33% premarket to $22.18 to cut into last Friday's sharp drop.

