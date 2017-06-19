Credit Suisse downgrades TripAdvisor; shares down 2%

Credit Suisse downgrades TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) to Underperform from Neutral with a price target of $34, down from $40.

Analyst Paul Bieber cites a higher 2018 television advertisement forecast that would result in a 10% EBITDA decline and a difficult Q3 setup that would require the second half of the year to accelerate to meet the company’s guidance for transaction revenue growth.

Bieber believes TripAdvisor has a premium valuation compared to (PCLN) and (EXPE) despite deteriorating earnings, weak growth, and potential asset erosion.

*Lowers FY18 EBITDA estimate to $304.4M, down from $339.4M, due to the ad spending.