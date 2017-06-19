Celsion inks $5.4M capital raise via direct placement; shares down 24%

Celsion (CLSN -24.1% ) slumps on more than a 10x spike in volume in response to its direct placement of ~2M shares of common stock and pre-funded warrants at $2.75 to several institutional investors. For each share or pre-funded warrant purchased, buyers will receive one five-year Series AAA warrant to purchase one share of common at $2.75 and a one-year Series BBB warrant to purchase one share of common at $8.00.

Closing date is June 22. Net proceeds of ~$4.8M will be used for general corporate purposes.