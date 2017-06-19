Hess sells Permian Basin enhanced oil recovery assets to Occidental for $600M

Hess (HES -0.3% ) agrees to sell its interests in enhanced oil recovery assets in the Permian Basin to Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.4% ) for $600M.

The deal includes several Hess-operated assets which produced an average 8,200 boe/day net to the company: the Seminole-San Andres Unit (Hess 34.2% interest), Seminole Gas Processing Plant (46.6%), West Bravo Dome CO2 field (100% interest), plus a 9.9% non-operated interest in the Bravo Dome unit.

OXY says it also is selling non-strategic Permian acreage to undisclosed buyers, with the combined sales and purchases generating ~$600M in proceeds.