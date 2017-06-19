Tech leaders meet with Trump today to talk IT debt, visas

Tech leaders from 20 companies meet with President Trump today as the government seeks to cut $1T of debt in the next decade through IT cuts and cost improvements.

According to a U.S. Government Accountability Office report last year, the government spent over $80B in IT, not including classified operations.

The meeting will also provide a forum for discussing Trump’s planned changes to the visa program that brings high-skilled workers into the country, and into tech companies, and for improving the government’s cyber security.