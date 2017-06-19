Stocks start off in impressive fashion as techs rebound

Stocks are firmly higher in early action, with both the S&P and Dow hitting new records and the S&P technology index opening more than 1% higher; Dow +0.5% , S&P +0.6% , Nasdaq +1.1% .

European bourses sport solid gains, with Germany's DAX and France's CAC both +1% and U.K.'s FTSE +0.7% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei closed +0.6% and China's Shanghai Composite finished +0.7% .

Large-cap tech stocks including Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Alphabet all rose ~1% in early trading, as the group rebounds from last week's weakness.

Boeing +1.2% in the early going after announcing a series of new plane orders at the Paris Air Show.

Safe-haven assets are under pressure, with gold -0.5% at $1,250.50/oz., the Japanese yen losing 0.3% vs. the U.S. dollar, and the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield rising 3 bps to 2.16%.