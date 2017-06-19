Apple and Ikea team for furniture AR app

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) and Ikea announce an augmented reality app that allows users to try out how furniture will look in the home before buying.

In an interview with Di Digital, Inter Ikea’s Leader of Digital Transformation Michael Valdsgaard says of Apple, ““It will become the biggest AR-platform in the world overnight. It’s super interesting to us.”

AR is one of CEO Tim Cook’s passion projects, and Bloomberg reported in March that the company had built an AR dream team of engineers and developers that includes hires from the Oculus and HoloLens VR headsets from Facebook and Microsoft.

The app will launch in Fall 2017.