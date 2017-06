Tribune Media (TRCO -0.3% ) says its proceeds from the sale of CareerBuilder come to $157M in cash.

Tribune owns 32% of CareerBuilder, which is selling to a group led by Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) and the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan Board. That deal's expected to close in Q3.

Along with the cash, Tribune will maintain about 8% ownership of CareerBuilder and expects to take a $22M cash benefit from tax losses, and it plans a noncash impairment charge of about $64M in Q2.