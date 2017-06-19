Steel stocks upgraded at Longbow on likely government action

U.S. Steel (X +4.2% ), AK Steel (AKS +4% ), Nucor (NUE +3.2% ) and Steel Dynamics (STLD +2.2% ) are all upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Longbow, citing strong evidence of an improved steel distributor market.

After speaking with contacts in the sector, the firm sees hot rolled coil prices rising by $50-$60/ton, driven by a recent modest uptick in downstream steel orders, inventory adjustments and a large pullback in the number of steel import offers.

Longbow is more confident of a positive Section 232 outcome, and says some buyers expect HRC prices to rise to $700-$750/ton, up from the current $590-$600, following expected government action in the form of protection from imports.

Longbow's price targets for the stocks: NUE $66, STLD $40, X $30, AKS $10.

