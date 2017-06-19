Lilly presents positive late-stage data on migraine candidates galcanezumab and lasmiditan; expects both to be big sellers

Highlights from this morning's investor update on Eli Lilly's (LLY +0.9% ) pain portfolio:

Significant market opportunity for therapies to treat chronic pain that do not have abuse potential.

Galcanezumab top prospect for migraine. Binds to calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP). Well-tolerated in late-stage studies. Significantly beat placebo. Marketing applications on tap in H2. Potential approvals in H2 2018.

Treatment-emergent adverse-events (240 mg dose) were observed in almost 68% of patients. Most common: injection site reactions/pain (30.5%); upper respiratory tract infection (6.8%); urinary tract infection (5.9%).

Lasmiditan, acquired in the CoLucid transaction, highly CNS penetrant, unlike triptans. Does not induce vasoconstriction. Significantly beat placebo in freedom from headache pain at hour 2 in late-stage study. Data readout from SPARTAN study expected next quarter followed by pharmacology data in Q2 2018. Marketing applications on tap in H2 2018. Approval expected in 2019.

42% incidence of treatment-emergent adverse events with first dose. Most common (200 mg): dizziness (16.3%), burning/tingling sensation (7.9%); drowsiness (5.4%), nausea (5.3%).

Chronic low back pain and osteoarthritis Phase 3 data available next year, readouts beginning in Q2 2018.