Axovant's nelotanserin Fast Track'd in U.S. for dementia-related hallucinations; shares up 3%

The FDA designates Axovant Sciences' (AXON +2.6% ) nelotanserin for Fast Track review for the treatment of visual hallucinations in patients with Lewy body dementia (LBD), the second-leading form of progressive dementia in the U.S. (after Alzheimer's).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Nelotanserin is a highly selective inverse agonist of the 5HT2A receptor, a serotonin receptor associated with motor symptoms and neuropsychiatric disturbances including visual hallucinations. Two Phase 2 studies are in process. A Phase 3 study should commence later this year.

