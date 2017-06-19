Blackstone buys U.K. flex office space company

The deal values The Office Group at £500M, according to Blackstone (NYSE:BX), and comes as more companies in the U.K. (and elsewhere) are shifting to flexible offices.

Founded in 2003, The Office Group has 36 buildings mostly across central London, and more than 15K members. It posted pretax profit of more than £15M in 2015.

Blackstone's purchase comes after America's WeWork (Private:VWORK) said it was set to open its largest global location (280K square feet) on London's South Bank. WeWork's most recent funding round - a $3B investment from SoftBank - valued that company at more than $17B.

Source: Javier Espinoza at the FT