CFM confident on LEAP delivery targets

CFM International is confident of meeting a delivery target of 500 LEAP engines by the end of the year despite a recent quality flaw with a component.

Boeing briefly suspended 737 MAX test flights while CFM, co-owned by Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY +1.2% ) and General Electric (GE -0.2% ), conducted checks after a quality problem was found in a turbine disc.

Safran and GE have both recently talked of 450-500 engine deliveries but CFM officials told a briefing ahead of the Paris Airshow that they remained committed to the target of 500.

