ReWalk debuts soft suit exoskeleton for stroke patients; shares ahead 36%

Thinly traded nano cap ReWalk Robotics (RWLK +36% ) jumps on a healthy 22x surge in volume in response to its announcement that it has developed a prototype soft suit exoskeleton to assist stroke survivors.

The prototype, called Restore, was developed in collaboration with Harvard's Wyss Institute for Biologically Inspired Engineering. It works by transmitting power to key leg joints via technology similar to the ReWalk exoskeleton. The cabling is connected to fabric-based designs that attach to the legs and feet.

The company says soft suit will be a development priority in fiscal 2017.

An estimated 3M stroke survivors have lower limb disability in the U.S.