Nervous trading on Target continues

Target (NYSE:TGT) is down another 2.38% as investors remain wary on the impact of Amazon buying Whole Foods.

The general consensus on Target is that the retailer's customer base aligns closer to those of Whole Foods and Amazon than the customer bases of Wal-Mart and some other large chains to place it in the line of fire of a pricing war.

If there's a positive for Target that's being overlooked it could be on the wage inflation front. Amazon is seen as a likely leader in replacing retail workers with robots, automation, kiosks and app ordering -- which could make it easier for Target to follow suit in order to compete.