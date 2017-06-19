Supreme Court rejects appeal seeking $8.6B payment from Chevron

The U.S. Supreme Court leaves intact an appeals court ruling that protects Chevron (CVX -0.3% ) from having to pay $8.6B over oil pollution in Ecuador, rejecting a U.S. lawyer who was found to have committed fraud.

Attorney Steven Donziger had claimed a federal appeals court had exceeded its authority by letting CVX use a U.S. racketeering law to block enforcement of Ecuador's $8.6B award, but the appeals court said Donziger and his team of lawyers engaged in "a parade of corrupt actions."

The rejection leaves Donziger and Ecuadorian plaintiffs in the case with fewer options for collecting the award, which CVX has refused to pay.