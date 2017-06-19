UPS adopts peak time charges for 2017 holiday season

UPS (UPS -0.1% ) says it will add surcharges for online orders shipped to residences around Black Friday and during the rush week right before Christmas. The surcharge will be $0.27 per package for ground shipments and $0.81 per package for next day air.

The company notes that it flexes its delivery network to process near double the regular daily volume during peak season.

The shift will put retailers in a box as they weigh passing the hikes on to consumers or taking a margin hit on a high percentage of their holiday season sales. A possible fix for stores could be to highlight their programs that offer store pickups for online deliveries.