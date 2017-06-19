JD.com +4.3% after moving $17.6B in product for anniversary sale

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) is up 4.3% after posting strong sales resuls in its "6.18" anniversary event.

The company logged $17.6B in transactions for the first 18 days of the sale (June 1-18), up more than 50% from last year. That covers more than 700M items sold.

JD offers discounts for different categories over a period of days, culminating in all categories on sale June 18.

Categories traditionally bought by women saw strong traction, the company says, particularly fashion, luxury products and maternal products.