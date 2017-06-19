Spectrum Pharma's Folotyn and Celgene's Istodax combo shows treatment effect in treatment-resistant peripheral T-cell lymphoma in early-stage study

Interim data from a Phase 1 clinical trial assessing the combination of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals' (SPPI +0.2% ) FOLOTYN (pralatrexate) and Celgene's (CELG +1.8% ) ISTODAX (romidepsin) in relapsed/refractory peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) showed a positive treatment effect. The results were presented at EULAR in Lugano, Switzerland.

The overall response rate in the PTCL population was 71% (n=10/14), including four complete responders.

Treatment was no walk in the park, though. There were five dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs) in one cohort [grade 4 (life threatening) thrombocytopenia (n=3), one grade 4 pancytopenia and one grade 4 neutropenia - all attributed to romidepsin]. There were three DLTs in another cohort [one grade 4 sepsis and two grade 3 (serious) oral mucositis].

The most common grade 3/4 toxicities were anemia (29%); thrombocytopenia (28%); febrile neutropenia (14%); oral mucositis (14%) and others (7 - 6%).

A Phase 2 study assessing the combo in PTCL is now recruiting patients.