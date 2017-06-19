Morgan Stanley raises Microsoft price target

Morgan Stanley raises Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) price target to $80 from $72 while reiterating an Overweight rating.

Analyst Keith Weiss writes that Microsoft’s "top line drivers include the Azure (Microsoft emerging as a public cloud winner), data center (share gains and positive pricing trends), and O365 [Office 365] (base growth and per user pricing lift).”

Weiss says Microsoft has returned to double-digit EPS growth that’s durable and investors “should be willing to pay a higher multiple for that growth.”

Estimates FY18 EPS at $3.45, compared to $3.32 consensus.