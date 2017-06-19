Gold Reserve receives first payment from Venezuela

Gold Reserve (OTC:GDRZF) says it received an initial $40M payment from Venezuela's government as part of the $1.03B settlement arbitrated by the World Bank for the 2009 termination of the Las Brisas gold concession.

The company says Venezuela will pay the balance in installments over the next two years as part of an amended settlement agreement.

Gold Reserve began work on the Las Brisas project in 1992, but the government revoked the permit in 2009 after the company had invested more than $300M.