Top SITO Mobile shareholder objects to new board, management

Karen Singer -- the largest shareholder in ad-tech firm SITO Mobile (SITO -0.9% ), with about 10.2% of the company -- has filed a 13D/A with the SEC saying that a new board at the company isn't acting in shareholders' best interests.

Five of the six board members were removed earlier this month after a shareholder suit claiming the directors were squatting after a vote against them.

Brent Rosenthal stayed on the board and joined new additions Michael Durden, Itzhak Fisher, Thomas Pallack (named interim CEO), Matthew Stecker and Thomas Thekkethala.

Pallack and interim CFO Mark Del Priore "appear to have no relevant experience necessary to properly manage the company," the filing says.

It also argues that shareholders were improperly persuaded to support the new board on expectations that it would abolish an April 3 poison pill plan; Singer wants the poison pill abolished or a waive to acquire up to 19.9% of stock.