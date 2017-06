Cowen & Company backs its Outperform rating and $240 price target on FedEx (FDX -0.4% ).

"We believe Ground margins will show sequential improvement in 4QF17...We continue to believe TNT will be accretive in 2018 and help lead to $1.2Bn to $1.5Bn of operating income improvement by 2020 in the Express segment," writes analyst Helane Becker.

"Our price target is based on 17.8x F2018E EV/EBITDA (or 8.2x F2018E EPS)," she adds.

Shares of FedEx made a run at their all-time high of $211.88 earlier.