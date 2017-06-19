Thomson Reuters +1.6% as Deutsche Bank expects strong second half

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) is up 1.6% after Deutsche Bank boosted it to Buy on some strong second-half expectations.

Deutsche has raised its price target on TRI to $50 from $44, implying 7.5% upside from today's price.

Better top-line growth later this year -- especially in the Financial and Risk segment -- should help boost EPS growth next year, says analyst Ato Garrett.

"We expect TRI's 1Q17 investments in expanding its Know Your Customer and Risk businesses to drive growth in 2018E as F&R increases its exposure to faster growing end markets and diversifies beyond the headcount dependent Desktop business," the note says.