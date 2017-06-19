Macau casino stocks churn higher

Macau casino stocks trade higher after JPMorgan issues a strong assessment of June revenue trends in the gambling region.

Based of channel checks, analyst DS Kim expects gross gaming revenue to increase 30% to 33% during the month to top the 24% pace seen in May.

On the more conservative side, Wells Fargo expect GGR of 16% to 22% in June.

Deutsche Bank says June GGR consensus is around +30%, a growth rate seen as the peak of the year. "Net-net, we weren’t able to identify that next leg of market acceleration, and believe the most likely trajectory from here is a deceleration in comparisons, which, at current [stock price] levels, keeps us on the sidelines," notes analyst th firm.