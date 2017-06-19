GE tells Boeing it will not share 797 engines with main rivals

General Electric (GE -0.4% ) says it will not share turbine production on Boeing's (BA +1.3% ) planned 797 middle market jet with global rivals Pratt & Whitney (UTX +0.9% ) and Rolls Royce (OTCPK:RYCEF, OTCPK:RYCEY).

Should Boeing choose multiple suppliers, “we’re out,” David Joyce, head of GE’s aero-engines arm, said at the Paris Air Show, adding that his company still carries “scars” from being one of three engine providers on the Airbus A330 plane 20 years ago.

The 797 could enter service in 2025 and is likely to require engines with 40K-50K pounds of thrust.

