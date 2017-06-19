FTC challenges FanDuel-DraftKings merger

The FTC challenges the merger of DraftKings and FanDuel (Private:DUEL) in a new legal action filed jointly with the Offices of the Attorneys General in the State of California and the District of Columbia.

The agency contends that the combined entity would control more than 90% of the daily fantasy sports contests market.

"This merger would deprive customers of the substantial benefits of direct competition between DraftKings and FanDuel," says FTC Acting Director of Bureau of Competition Tad Lipsky.

FTC press release