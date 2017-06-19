Rosneft finds first oilfield offshore eastern Arctic

Russia's Rosneft (OTC:RNFTF) says it found its first oilfield in the Laptev Sea in the eastern Arctic, making a breakthrough in the search for hydrocarbons in the remote area despite Western sanctions.

Rosneft owns 28 blocks in the Arctic offshore area with combined estimated resources of 34B metric tons of oil equivalent and is expected to account for 20%-30% of Russian production by 2050, although oil production from most parts of the region is years away and may start only in the mid-2020s.

Rosneft has been working in the Laptev Sea since 2014, and values the hydrocarbon resources of the sea at ~9.5B metric tons of oil equivalent.