Report: Maersk will only list oil business

Shipping and oil conglomerate A. P. Moller-Maersk (OTCPK:AMKAF, OTCPK:AMKBY) plans to list its oil business soon but has dropped plans to list other smaller units separately, Danish newspaper Berlingske reports.

Plans to list Maersk's Supply Service and Drilling units have been dropped, while the future for Maersk Tankers is still undetermined, according to the report.

Maersk, whose container ship and oil businesses have been struggling, announced last year that it would split up into separate companies and would release details of its structural changes by September 2018.