Sell-siders bullish on Clovis

Today's release of positive results from a Phase 3 clinical trial demonstrating the effectiveness of Clovis Oncology's (CLVS +48.2% ) Rubraca (rucaparib) for the maintenance treatment of certain ovarian cancer patients is the big driver behind recent upgrades from the sell-siders.

JPMorgan, Leerink, Credit Suisse and Stifel Nicolaus all recently updated coverage with Buy ratings and price targets ranging from $72 - 125 (some need updating again since the stock is trading at $89).

Chardan upgraded the stock to Neutral from Sell with a $50 (44% downside risk) price target.