Microsoft, Accenture unveil blockchain ID document prototype

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Accenture (NYSE:ACN) unveil the prototype of a digital ID network as part of a U.N. project to provide legal identification to those without the necessary official documents, a group that currently includes about 1.1B people.

The prototype, built on an existing Accenture platform, uses blockchain, a technology that decentralizes digital records across numerous computers for security and preservation as the information can’t change unless it’s changed on all the blocks in the chain.

The blocks in the prototype chain will consist of numerous commercial and governmental entities that would have personal identification on file. If a person leaves a country without identification, the chain will provide that information wherever the person moves.

"Without an identity you can't access education, financial services, healthcare, you name it. You are disenfranchised and marginalized from society," says Accenture financial services managing director David Treat. "Having a digital identity is a basic human right."