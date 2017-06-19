CPI Aerostructures receives development contract from UTC Aerospace

CPI Aerostructures (CVU +3.4% ) received a development contract from UTC Aerospace at the International Paris Air Show to provide engineering and design support for the TacSAR reconnaissance system.

The work being performed by CPI Aero is similar to work performed during the pre-production phase of the DB-110 reconnaissance pod CPI Aero currently manufactures for UTC Aerospace Systems. The TacSAR pod system complements the DB-110 system to provide all-weather reconnaissance and surveillance and will contain some structural components common to the DB-110 pod.

Douglas J. McCrosson, president and CEO of CPI Aero, commented, “We are very pleased to be selected by UTC Aerospace Systems to once again support them in the manufacture of one of their advanced reconnaissance systems. We look forward to supporting both UTC Aerospace Systems and Leonardo as market demand for this state-of-the-art system grows.”

Press Release