Strategy Analytics: Amazon dominates Wi-Fi speaker market

Shipments of Wi-Fi based wireless speakers were up 62% last year with Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) responsible for 77% of that figure, according to a new report from Strategy Analytics.

Amazon shipped an estimated 5M Echo speakers last year compared to the 4M for Sonos, which previously ruled the market.

Strategy Analytics expects Apple’s (NASDAQ:AAPL) HomePod speakers, set to launch in December with a $349 price tag, to compete more in the Sonos category since both models focus more on sound and music than voice assistance.

Smart speakers were responsible for 42% of the 2016 Wi-Fi speaker market but the research firm expects that market share to grow to 90% by 2022.