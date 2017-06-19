Rice Midstream -29% in the wake of EQT's takeover of Rice Energy

Rice Midstream Partners (RMP -29.3% ) falls sharply following EQT Corp.'s (EQT -8.5% ) $6.7B acquisition of Rice Energy (RICE +25.5% ), which analysts say no longer has dropdowns to support growth and whose future as a publicly traded MLP now is unclear.

The deal includes Rice's midstream assets: a 92% interest in Rice Midstream GP Holdings, which owns 100% of the general partner incentive distribution rights, and 28% of the limited partner interests in RMP.

EQT says it plans to effect a dropdown transaction of the retained midstream assets to its own midstream MLP, EQT Midstream Partners (EQM +4% ).

RMP is downgraded to Hold or its equivalent by at least four sell-side firms, SunTrust, Wells Fargo, Johnson Rice and Drexel Hamilton, which expects RMP to be acquired by EQM at some point but with only a modest premium.