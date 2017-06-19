Nevada governor vetoes bill to raise state’s renewable energy target

Nevada Gov. Sandoval vetoed a bill late Friday that would have required that 40% of the state’s electricity come from renewable energy sources by 2030, up from the current target of 25% by 2025.

Nevada's top casino trade group opposed the bill, calling the measure premature because the state was starting to deregulate its electricity market through a November ballot measure.

But earlier last week, Sandoval signed a bill designed to revive the rooftop solar industry by boosting credits for excess energy produced by small systems, benefiting the likes of Tesla's Solar City (TSLA -0.4% ), Sunrun (RUN +2% ) and Vivint Solar (VSLR +6.9% ).

