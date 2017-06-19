Paulson's board seat in Valeant may not be much help to his underwater position - Bloomberg

Beaten down Valeant Pharmaceuticals (VRX +5.1% ) is slowly trying to regain some degree of upward momentum after bottoming at $8.36 on April 21. Shares popped 8% early in the session on the news that hedge fund star John Paulson joined the board.

Bloomberg Gadfly columnist Max Nisen says the move may not be much help to either Mr. Paulson, underwater ~$1B with his stake, or the company. Given his track record in pharma, there is scant evidence that he can reprise his colossal win with credit default swaps about a decade ago. Eight of his nine positions listed in the article, about half of his holdings, are losers so far.

His Valeant position is down about 90%, but he is undeterred, adding 10M shares in the past two years.

Mr. Nisen cites the example of hedge fund honcho Bill Ackman, who also had a board seat. lost big and bailed out after the company failed to show any hint of a turnaround. Mr. Paulson has a steep hill to climb to break even, considering the company's stifling debt of $28.5B and stagnant core business.