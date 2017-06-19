CNH Industrial, AGCO upgraded at BofA Merrill

CNH Industrial (CNHI -0.5% ) is upgraded to Buy from Neutral and AGCO (AGCO -0.3% ) is upgraded to Neutral from Underperform at BofA Merrill Lynch, which expects agricultural equipment margins to surprise to the upside across the space over the next 12 months, citing improvement in the used equipment market, stabilizing demand patterns in North America and renewed growth in Brazil.

BofA's upgrade of CNHI follows the firm's 25%-30% upgrades to its EPS estimates, while less bullish on AGCO due to lack of better margins in SOuth American even as the company has improved its cost structure.

The firm hikes its stock price target for CNHI to $15 from $10.50 and for AGCO to $70 from $58.