IDC: VR and AR shipments will reach 100M shipped by 2021

Dedicated augmented reality and virtual reality headsets will grow to nearly 100M shipped units by 2021, according to IDC. The growth, up from last year’s nearly 10M shipments, would represent a 5-year CAGR of 57.7%.

VR sells more units than AR right now, with over 9M of last year shipments belonging to the VR side. Screenless or untethered headsets represent the largest share of the VR market due to the low entry price. The screenless headsets include the Samsung (OTC:SSNLF, OTC:SSNNF) Galaxy VR and Google’s Daydream View.

2H16 saw increased sales from three major tethered VR sets: Sony (NYSE:SNE) PlayStation VR, HTC Vive, and Facebook’s (NASDAQ:FB) Oculus Rift.

Augmented reality growth stronger in commercial segment as more businesses use AR for training purposes. IDC expects commercial AR to represent over 83% of the total AR market by 2021. Total AR shipments projected at 24.6M that year compared to the over 67M for VR.

