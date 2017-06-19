Fed shrinking balance sheet could be more painful than expected - JPMorgan

JPMorgan's David Kelly calls Janet Yellen a "tad complacent" when she describes the Fed's shrinking of its balance sheet to be as exciting as "watching paint dry."

We're talking $600B in annualized reductions per quarter from late 2018 on - roughly the same as the pace at which the balance sheet was boosted during QE. To put $600B in perspective, it's about the size of the federal budget deficit.

Kelly's not sure QE worked in boosting economic growth, but it clearly helped hold down long-term interest rates. It's thus hard to believe reverse-QE won't push rates higher than otherwise.

Bottom line: It'll feel at least a little bit worse than "paint drying."

Former Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) CEO Thomas Akin is in agreement with Kelly, and suggests the levered mREIT sector - now trading at a premium to book value - better begin to pay attention.

ETFs: MORL, REM, MORT